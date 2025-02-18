Human Investing LLC Invests $27,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 616,518 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,897,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 213.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 357,941 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS COWZ opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

