Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,129. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Creative Planning grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

