iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 242,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iBio Trading Down 4.7 %

IBIO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. 340,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,388. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

