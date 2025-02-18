Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Brdar bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $26,595.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,998.66. This represents a 2.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Ideal Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 13.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 123,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

