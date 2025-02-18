Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Ideal Power stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.
In related news, CEO Daniel Brdar bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $26,595.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,998.66. This represents a 2.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
