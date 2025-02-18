Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,695 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 4,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

TGLS opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

