Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,635 shares of company stock worth $377,108. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

