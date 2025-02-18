Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DECK opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $131.39 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $838,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,853.19. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,956 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.