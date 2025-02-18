Ignition Price Tops $96,454.15 on Major Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $96,454.15 or 1.00140725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $52.06 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,101.68 or 0.99774784 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,501.25 or 0.99151399 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 540 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 541.14693283. The last known price of Ignition is 94,699.4683934 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,245,166.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.