Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IKNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

