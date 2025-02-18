IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IM Cannabis Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IMCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About IM Cannabis
