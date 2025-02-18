iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $923.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $30.63.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

