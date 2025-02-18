Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Immunic Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMUX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Immunic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 479,846 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

