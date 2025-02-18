Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 22.90 Per Share

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 22.60%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($7.07) to GBX 510 ($6.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

