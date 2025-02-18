Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Sells £3,127,662.04 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 112,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,788 ($35.18), for a total transaction of £3,127,662.04 ($3,946,078.78).

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,774 ($35.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,644.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,394.41. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,662 ($20.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,897 ($36.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 297 ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

