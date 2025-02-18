InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,618 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of InMode by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in InMode by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INMD

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.