Innodata (INOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innodata Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Innodata has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $55.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Get Innodata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INOD shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 38,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,808,167.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $4,849,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $9,204,536. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 892,357 shares of company stock valued at $40,859,816. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.