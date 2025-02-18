Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40.
Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
