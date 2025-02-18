Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 3.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

UFEB stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

