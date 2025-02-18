Insider Buying: Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$36.70 ($23.38) per share, with a total value of A$36,700.00 ($23,375.80).

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ansell’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

