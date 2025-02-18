Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells 4,812 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.2 %
ATGE traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. 372,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,808. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $112.43.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
