Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells 4,812 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.2 %

ATGE traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. 372,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,808. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $112.43.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,425,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.