Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,657.50. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TTM Technologies Price Performance
TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 194,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
