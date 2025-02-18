Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,657.50. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 194,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

