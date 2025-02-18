Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after acquiring an additional 459,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $184.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.41.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

