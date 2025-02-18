Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1,093.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

