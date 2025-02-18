Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $240.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

IBP opened at $178.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $169.02 and a 52-week high of $281.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

