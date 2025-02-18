Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $582.02 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet Trading Down 0.6 %

Insulet stock opened at $280.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.05 and a 200 day moving average of $245.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.