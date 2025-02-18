Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Integer by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,410,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,960,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Integer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 451,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.94. 201,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82. Integer has a 12-month low of $94.56 and a 12-month high of $146.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

