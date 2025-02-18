Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on February 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on February 12th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intel alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/21/2025.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.