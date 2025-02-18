Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lifted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.