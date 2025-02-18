Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.4% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 105.5% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $587.38 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

