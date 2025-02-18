Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $587.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $620.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.84. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
