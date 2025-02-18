Investment (LON:INV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Investment had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 83.35%.

Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

LON INV opened at GBX 358 ($4.52) on Tuesday. Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.90 ($4.92). The stock has a market cap of £6.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 367.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.26.

Get Investment alerts:

About Investment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.