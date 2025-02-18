iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $158.30 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IRTC stock opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
Read More
