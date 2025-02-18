iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $158.30 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

