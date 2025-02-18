iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Cut by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

