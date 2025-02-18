iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

