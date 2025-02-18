iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

