iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.1% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,204,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $600.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $613.93. The company has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

