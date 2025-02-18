iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $19,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

