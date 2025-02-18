iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 4.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

