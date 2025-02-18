iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,809 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $64,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,718,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

