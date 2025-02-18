iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYXF stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2486 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

