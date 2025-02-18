iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stake Decreased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 959,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 596,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 563,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

