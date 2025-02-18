iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

