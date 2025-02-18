iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Position Cut by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.