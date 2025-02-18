iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.