iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Trimmed by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 327,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.46.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

