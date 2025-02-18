iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.91 and last traded at $185.19, with a volume of 1138168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,412,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

