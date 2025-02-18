iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $52,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 51,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

