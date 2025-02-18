iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $139.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.