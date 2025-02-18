iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 2.41% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.