iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

